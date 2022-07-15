HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers coming to Richmond from the north are asked to expect delays this weekend as all traffic on Interstate 95 South will be diverted.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all traffic on I-95 South in Henrico County will be diverted to Interstate 295 South from 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, until the morning of Monday, July 18.

The detour is intended to accommodate emergency repairs on the bridge that takes Scott Road over I-95, which was hit by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, July 13, causing a piece of concrete to fall from the bridge onto a pickup truck. No one was injured in the crash.

The ramps from I-295 North and I-295 South to I-95 South will also be closed over the weekend. All lanes of Scott Road near the bridge are closed from a incident in which it was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, May 26.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org.