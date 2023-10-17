HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 are closed near Interstate 64 and Richmond International Airport in eastern Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is at mile marker 27, just before exit 28 to Williamsburg Road.

According to Virginia State Police, the road was closed after debris, which is believed to be glass, was found in the roadway. Several vehicles struck the debris and one person, a juvenile, sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.