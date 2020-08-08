All remaining Innsbrook events in 2020 canceled

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Innsbrook Foundation has canceled all remaining events scheduled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Innsbrook After Dark” concert series announced last month that all shows scheduled for 2020 were rescheduled for 2021. Innsbrook Taste of Virginia and Innsbrook’s Pumpkin Palooza won’t be happening as well.

Innsbrook officials say it plans to bring back all of its events in 2021.

“Unfortunately, due to the health risks associated with the novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 and current restrictions on social gatherings, we have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 event season,” said Yvonne Mastromano, Executive Director of the Innsbrook Foundation, in a statement.

