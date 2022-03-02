HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police said all southbound lanes on I-95 at the Chamberlayne (82A) exit are shut down this morning due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

At 5:20 a.m., VSP responded to the crash. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail.

After the collision, the vehicle crossed into the median onto the northbound lands where it was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the Ford Escape, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to MCV hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt. The tractor-trailer was carrying tiles and other miscellaneous items, according to police.

A detour was set up by Henrico Police at Parham Rd. Police currently estimate 2 hours until the truck is removed.

The crash is still under investigation.







Photo by Autumn Childress/WRIC

Another crash happened shortly after the original crash. Two vehicles were involved and police had to close the left northbound lane. One of the drivers in the crash was taken away in handcuffs by police.