HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tree fell onto a power line this morning causing a blackout at Maybeury Elementary School.

Crews are on the scene working but they estimate power should return around 11 a.m. Since Henrico County Public School students have a half-day today, staff at Maybeury E.S. will teach online.

Teachers will begin at 8 a.m. and students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., Henrico schools said in a release.