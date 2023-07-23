An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were taken to the hospital after police say they were in a vehicle which was struck by a train at an Amtrak station in Henrico County Friday night.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the Staples Mill Road Amtrak Station, located on the 7500 block of Staples Mill Road in Henrico, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 after it was reported that a vehicle transporting passengers was struck by an Amtrak train.

Police say there were four people on the vehicle, described as a golf cart or similar vehicle, when it was struck by the train. Three people were taken to the hospital, but no one was seriously injured.