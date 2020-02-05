Another case of rabies confirmed in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second case of rabies has been confirmed in the Tuckahoe District of Henrico County.

Henrico Police Animal Contol responded to the 9200 block of University Boulevard for a potential rabies exposure Monday.

“It was reported to officers that a dog was discovered near a deceased raccoon in the neighborhood, authorities said. “Physical contact between the two animals could not be ruled out.”

The deceased raccoon tested positive for rabies after being submitted to state lab testing. The dog that was involved in his incident was given a rabies booster and is being quarantined.

Earlier this month, Henrico police said a dog got into a fight with a rabid raccoon in the Tuckahoe District. The dog also received a rabies booster and was quarantined.

Henrico Police urge anyone with pets should make sure their pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Any abnormal wildlife behavior or rabies exposure should be reported to Henrico non-emergency communications center at (804)-501-5000.

LATEST HEADLINES