Area civic group holds successful supply drive in Henrico for Afghan refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A donation drive was held Sunday for Afghan refugees resettled to the Richmond area and Virginia.
This was coordinated by the Ismaili Civic and the International Rescue Committee.
Organizers were asking for kitchenware, hygiene products, clothes and much more.
Tons of goods were dropped off, filling up a box truck and a van. The International Rescue Committee says they will distribute all items collected to refugees across the state.
Another supply drive will be held on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.