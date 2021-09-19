Area civic group holds successful supply drive in Henrico for Afghan refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A donation drive was held Sunday for Afghan refugees resettled to the Richmond area and Virginia.

This was coordinated by the Ismaili Civic and the International Rescue Committee.

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Organizers were asking for kitchenware, hygiene products, clothes and much more.

Tons of goods were dropped off, filling up a box truck and a van. The International Rescue Committee says they will distribute all items collected to refugees across the state.

Another supply drive will be held on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.