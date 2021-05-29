Area food charity distributes meals to families in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A food distribution site began today at Quioccosin Middle School to combat food insecurity.

The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief Team partnered with Henrico Schools to hand out groceries like non-perishable food, fresh produce, meat and bread. The bags are enough for a family of four to eat for two-and-a-half weeks, and they had a goal to pass out around 180 bags on Saturday.







Henrico Schools identified the families who need the food the most and contacted them for the drive.

The bags also include toiletry items like hygiene products, masks, soap and sanitizer.

“Despite the rain, people are still coming,” said Hamna Saleem, ICNA Relief Team Virginia Outreach Coordinator. “This is exciting. Rain, shine, snow or sleet – we are there for the people.”

The food distribution will run throughout the summer, taking place on the third Saturday of each month.

For more information on the food drive and distribution efforts, check out the ICNA website.