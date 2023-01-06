HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a large police presence in the area of Glen Allen in Henrico County following the report of an armed individual near a school.

Around 5 p.m., the Henrico County Police Division reported that Mountain Road, Woodman Road and Francis road would be closed for the next few hours as officers work to resolve the situation.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph is nearby to the 2000 block of Mountain Road where police reported the incident.

Around 5:15 p.m., police released an update, saying that a media staging area had been established at the corner of Jesse Chavis Drive and Mountain Road.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.