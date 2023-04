HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools’ annual arts festival is back this weekend — and features artwork from students across the county.

Henrico ARTS Festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at Highland Springs High School.

On Saturday, guests can visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile, which will be parked outside the school.