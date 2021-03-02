At’Taysiyah Dye’s mother pleads for answers after her missing daughter was found dead last week

HENRICO,Va. (WRIC)– The mother of At’Taysiyah Dye is speaking publicly for the first time since her daughter was found dead. Cecilia Dye tells 8News it’s been a grim few days. She goes onto say the hope that she was holding onto for five weeks was shattered when detectives knocked on her door last week.

“We are all hurt, we are all heartbroken,” Dye said.

On Tuesday, Dye was surrounded by her army of support, visibly shaken as she thanked the public for all their support in locating her daughter and reflected back on the memories. Dye held two pictures of At’Taysiyah and started to share the story of how to received them. Fighting back tears, Dye was overcome with emotion and At’Taysiyah’s aunt, Ma’Keisha Dye finished explaining.

“This was her last card she made for her mother. She traced her hand on it. It says, since you want me to be your baby girl so bad–Happy Mothers Day,” Ma’Keisha read aloud. “Thank you for always sticking in my corner, right or wrong, and loving me unconditionally. For that I will never put a soul before you, love you mom.”

Through all the tears, the Dye family finds strength as they continue to search for answers.

“We just want justice for her. We truly do,” Dye told 8News. “You didn’t have to do this to her. She didn’t deserve this.”

At’Taysiyah lived with her mother in Henrico County and was last seen on January 19th. Dye says her daughter left the house around 7 p.m. and never came home. She told 8News in an interview last month that At’Taysiyah is always communicating with her family and it’s not like her to go quiet. Dye says she knew something was wrong and her fears grew worse as she sent a string of calls and texts that went unanswered.







At’Taysiyah was diabetic and needed insulin. 36 days passed without a trace of At’Taysiyah, until last Wednesday. On February 24th, her body was discovered inside of her 2010 silver Mazda in Richmond’s East End on Glenlea Avenue.

“Someone knows something. She didn’t do this to herself. She was with people and those people know and I would like for those people to come forward,” Dye said. “And for that one person who she was last with to be found and come forward and tell what happend.”

Dye is referring to a man seen on surveillance video with At’Taysiyah at a Japanese Steakhouse in Midlothian the night she disappeared. The Dye family believes he knows something.

Although their hearts are heavy, they are trying to prevent this from happening to another young woman.

“For any female who goes on a date please let someone know who you’re going with–please tell somebody. We aren’t trying to be in your business, as parents we worry. I wouldn’t want anyone’s mother to have to lose their child and bury them,” said Dye.

This Friday, Dye’s family will be holding a ‘celebration of life’ memorial for At’Taysiyah at Jefferson Park at 4 p.m., hosted by United Communities Against Crime. The public is asked to bring a candle and wear powder blue, white or silver.

The family said they are short $3,000 for the funeral and need help from the community covering the costs. Donations can be made to the Manning funeral home. At’Taysiyah will be laid to rest with a princess themed service on Monday.

8News reached out to Richmond and Henrico Police, however there is no new information to pass along. The case is still under investigation.