Photo: VADOC

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is searching for an inmate who they say escaped from a hospital in Henrico County’s West End.

According to VADOC, 21-year-old Naseem Roulack was taken from Greensville Correctional Center in Greensville County to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in western Henrico, where he escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital, he was wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes. Roulack is described as a Black man who stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 177 pounds.

VADOC is working with local police to find Roulack. Anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.