HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond-based brand, Sassy Jones, has opened a new brick-and-mortar location at the Short Pump Town Center. The booming business opened its doors on Oct. 7. CEO Charis Jones says her e-commerce store just needed a physical location.

“So, our e-commerce brand has grown but outside of that, we wanted to be able to give our customers a place to call home. Because I feel the product needs to be touched, experienced, tried on, loved, and we just need a container for that” Jones said.

This is the second Sassy Jones location to open in the Richmond area. The first was on East Grace Street in downtown Richmond — but it closed in 2021 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is no stranger to the world of business though, some of her accolades include:

Her company was featured as one of the Top 25 Thriving Companies by Forbes Magazine.

She appeared on the 2021 Inc. 5000 ranking of fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was ranked number 24 — an increase from number 75 the year before.

She is also part of the Tory Burch Fellowship class of 2020 and was an honored recipient of Entrepreneur magazine’s top company of the year award.

Jones said she is always looking for ways to be innovative with fashion. With the opening of a new location, the entrepreneur said she would be rolling out a new line of earring backs — more effective at keeping jewelry in ears and more comfortable to be worn.

As she has only been at the new location for a little over a month, Jones said she is continuing to rely on the growth of her e-commerce business alongside the retail store.

“It feels like a style sanctuary, you know, the way that you are treated, the service you receive,” she said. “There are affirmations all over the wall. It’s just reminding you what kind of beautiful you are on the inside and out and that’s what this space is designed to pull out of you.”

With her husband as president, Jones says her business is a family one — she operates as CEO while raising her twin boys.

“I literally birthed Sassy Jones and birthed the twins,” Jones said. “It’s not the recommended way of getting things done but it was my path.”

Jones said for anybody looking to get their small business off the ground, here’s her advice.

“Just giving gas to the knowing and also trusting the knowing, not shooing it away, cultivate the knowing, you know, train the knowing, get curious about the knowing,” she said. “So that’s what I would say, it’s a gift so yeah, let it glow.”

Sassy Jones merchandise — including Award-winning accessories and top-of-the-line beauty products — is available at Macy’s and HSN. More information can be found on the Sassy Jones website.