Back on: Henrico moving forward with Glen Allen indoor sports facility

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is moving forward with its development of an indoor sports facility and convocation center at Virginia Centers Commons.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the move at its Oct. 13 meeting. Plans were temporally shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Glen Allen-area sports complex, estimated to be about 200,000 square feet, is set to replace the Virginia Center Commons Mall. Once built, the new indoor sports venue will house a convocation center for graduations, basketball courts and more.

The roughly $50 million sports complex will be built by local construction company Rebkee.

About $1.9 million in funding was allotted for the county-owned portion of the facility’s design, construction, and demolition. Some design work and demolition is set to begin as early as next month.

Construction plans are expected to be ready for review by the Board of Supervisors in early summer 2021.

