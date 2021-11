Wet, bright leaves of maple lie on the grass.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bagged leaf collection for Henrico County residents begins this week for some home owners.

Residents in Zone A, which mostly covers points south of Patterson Avenue, can expect bags to be picked up starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

If you want your bagged leaves picked up, you’re asked to leave bags at the curb or the road’s edge by 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

For more information about the collection schedule, visit the Henrico County government website.