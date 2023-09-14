HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Humane Society is partnering with Henrico County Parks and Recreation to host a 2k run to raise money for the humane society’s Medical Emergency Fund.

Participants can register now for the 2k Dog Walk on Saturday, Sept. 30, to help the humane society reach its goal of $15,000. Registration for the 2k dog walk is $15 for one adult and $20 for two. Kids ages 6-12 are $5, and kids under 6 and dogs are free.

In addition to the Dog Walk, the day of events will also include Bark in the Park — a free-to-attend event featuring vendors, dog contests, a blessing of the animals, a dog parade for pups adopted from the Henrico Humane Society, a kids area with inflatables and face painting, dog adoptions, food trucks and more.

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. — Registration Opens

10:30 a.m. — Blessing of the Animals

10:45 a.m. — 2k Dog Walk starts

11:30 a.m. — Parade of dogs adopted from HHS (register onsite)

Noon — Dog Contests ($3 per entry or two for $5)

Dogs must be leashed at all times during the day’s events, and the humane society strongly discourages retractable leashes.

Dogs in heat will not be allowed to participate in the dog walk. The Henrico Humane Society strongly recommends that puppies attending the event have completed their DAPP vaccine series.

Those interested in registering for the 2k Dog Run can do so online here.

The dog run starts at 10 a.m. and will be located at Short Pump Park at 3329 Pump Road.