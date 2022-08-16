GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Bartizan, a restaurant in Henrico’s West End, will close down its restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 20, but the owners say it’s a cause for celebration.

The bar and restaurant, which opened in 2019, is owned by Dover Hall Experiences, which operates event venues across the state.

Chad Hornik, one of Dover Hall’s co-owners, said that closing the restaurant had been the plan all along – but COVID forced them to adjust and focus on the restaurant as a source of revenue.

“We were forced to pivot when the pandemic hit, and the restaurant kept us afloat,” he wrote. “After a tricky two and a half years, our event business has grown so exponentially that we can now move to phase two of the business plan.”

The space will now pivot to an event-only model, with a mix of private reservations and public events.

“We have made many great friends over the last few years,” wrote co-owner Jeff Ottaviano. “While we will be sad to not see our loyal guests on a daily basis, we hope folks will continue to host their private events with us, as well as attend our upcoming public events.”

In addition to a “grand re-opening” event this Fall, the public programming will include “Wine Dinners, Chef’s Tastings, Drag Brunch, and Holiday Events.”

And for those who want a last taste of Bartizan, the restaurant will have discounts on wine for the last week of operation.