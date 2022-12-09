HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority hosted a beam signing event for the future Henrico Sports and Events Center.

Henrico County Board of Supervisors members as well as local sporting organization leaders, signed the steel beam foundations of the new center as construction crews hoisted them to the ceiling structure of the building.

“It just gives our youth an opportunity to have a space — a lot of space in there, 115,000 square-foot of playable space — to really showcase their talents or learn how to play,” said Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Executive Director Dennis Bickmeier.

The Henrico Sports and Events Center will be 185,000 square feet once complete, according to county leaders, featuring 115,000 square feet of adaptable event space with room for 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts and an arena with 3,500 fixed stadium seats.

The project is expected to cost approximately $50 million and is set to open in September 2023.