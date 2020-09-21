Become a Master Gardener in Henrico County! Applications close Oct. 31

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to learn about all aspects of horticulture? If so, you should volunteer for Henrico County’s Master Gardener training program.

The Henrico County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is accepting applications through Friday, Oct. 30.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. from Jan. 19 through March 18.

The program costs $200. Since classes will be virtual, participants will need access to a computer or tablet with reliable internet.

During the class, participants will learn about lawn care, trees, shrubs, vegetable gardens, pest management and other topics.

Following 50 hours of classroom training, participants will serve a 50-hour internship with the Extension Office.

For an application or other information, call (804) 501-5160 or go to henrico.us/extension.