Belmont Golf Course closed until 2021 as First Tee of Greater Richmond officially takes over

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Belmont Golf Course will be closed for renovations until May 2021 after First Tee of Greater Richmond officially took over operations on January 1.

The course has been losing money for years, so Henrico County reached a deal with First Tee to renovate the course.

First Tee plans on changing the course from an 18-hole to a 12-hole course. It will also install a six-hole shorter course, a driving range, and a putting course.

First Tee is investing four million dollars into Belmont to try and make it profitable. The company says it hopes to get more young golfers out by starting a youth golf program and hosting the area high school golf teams.

Most of the renovations are expected to start this summer. First Tee hopes to release more details about the renovations in the spring.

