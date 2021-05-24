Belmont Golf Course to hold grand reopening ceremony, course opens to the public Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Golfers, get those clubs out! After being closed for more than a year, the historic Belmont Golf Course in Henrico County is reopening.

The facility has been undergoing renovations since spring of 2020 after the county agreed to lease the space to First Tee of Greater Richmond earlier that year.

Construction began in May of 2020 to transform the space into a modern golf facility with the goal of preserving Belmont’s history.

The historic Belmont Golf Course is reopening to the public this weekend. (Photo: Reporter Delaney Hall)

First Tee partnered with Love Gold Design to upgrade the space including an improved clubhouse, pro shop, driving range and six hole course.

Leaders have also been working to transform the 18 hole course to 12. Those 12 holes were renovated and upgraded to represent the the original design of the course.

Originally designed by Hall of Fame Golf Course Architect A.W. Tillinghast in 1917, Belmont is the only golf course in Virginia to host a major PGA tournament.

Leaders will hold a grand re-opening ceremony on Monday, May 24 at noon. The course will open to the public on Saturday, May 29. Tee times can be found here.