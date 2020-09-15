Beloved Deep Run High School history teacher dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A beloved Deep Run High School history teacher, Patricia Stockdale, died unexpectedly Monday night.

“Ms. Stockdale was a kind, polite, and caring teacher who loved working with her students,” Brian Fellows, principal of Deep Run, wrote in an email.

According to Fellows, Stockdale had just started her 11th year teaching at the school, and had previously taught at Hanover High School. Before teaching, the history teacher was a speechwriter for various corporations and organizations.

The Henrico County Police Department said they received a call at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 from Stockdale’s daughter, who walked into her mothers home to find the teacher dead. Stockdale, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently treating this as a natural death with nothing suspicious to report.

You can make a virtual card for Stockdale’s family online here.

