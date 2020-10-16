Better Business Bureau holding free shredding event in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau is holding a free shredding event in Henrico County on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The event is set to be held, rain-or-shine, at 100 Eastshore Drive in Glen Allen from 9 a.m. to noon.

BBB volunteers say residents won’t need to leave their vehicles as the shredding event is a drive-thru.

Unloaded documents will be taken to the International Paper’s shredding facility for disposal.

BBB reminds residents that shredding confidential documents helps prevent identity theft.

Anyone with questions about Saturday’s event may contact (804) 648-0030.

