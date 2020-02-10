Billy Currington to perform at Innsbrook After Hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Country music star Billy Currington is coming to Innsbrook After Hours in May.

The summer concert series announced Monday that Currington will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on May 29th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for both shows will be available for one week for just $21.

Since his self-titled debut album bowed on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored 11 career No. 1 singles, most recently, “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.” His other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl,” and “We Are Tonight.”

LATEST HEADLINES: