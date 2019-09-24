Blaze causes heavy damage to Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters rushed inside a burning Henrico County home on Tuesday following reports from neighbors that a man could still be inside. Luckily, nobody was found inside once the fire was extinguished.

Henrico County firefighters responded to the 100 block of E. Union Street at 11:30 a.m., and “saw a large column of thick smoke” in the air. A fire engulfed the back of the home and neighbors told crews at the scene that a person could be inside.

Some of the firefighters began to attack the fire aggressively as others searched the home for a possible resident. After the fire was put out, firefighters confirmed there was no one in the home at the time, Henrico County Fire Capt. Rob Rowley said.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

