Eastern Henrico home goes up in flames on Darbytown Road, Thursday, Jan. 5 (Photo: Henrico Fire Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A photo from the scene of an active fire in eastern Henrico shows destruction in the midst of a blazing fire engulfing a residential home.

Henrico Fire crews arrived at the home, located in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 to find the entire house up in flames.

8News crews on the scene report thick smoke has filled the air making it hard to see.

Eastern Henrico home goes up in flames on Darbytown Road, Thursday, Jan. 5 (Photo: Henrico Fire Department)

Fire crews are working to put out the blaze with an aggressive attack on the structure’s exterior, Henrico Fire said. Water tankers are being used to shuttle water to the scene.

The fire department announced nobody was injured in the blaze.

A section of Darbytown Road between Turner Road and Yahley Mill Road in Henrico is closed due to the fire. Police and fire officials will be in the area through the morning rush hour.