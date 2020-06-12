HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power after a downed tree caused a nearby transformer to blow.
University of Richmond Police confirmed to 8News that officers were in the area of University Drive & College Road.
According to Dominion Energy, 1,100 customers remain without power as of 10:00 p.m.
Power restoration crews are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- With a swing and silence, PGA Tour gets back to business
- Lawmakers, FBI working to track down items looted during protests
- Woman killed, boyfriend wounded after alleged dispute over dog pooping
- ‘Paw Patrol’ comes under criticism for portrayals of ‘good cops’
- Blown transformer, downed tree causing power outages near University of Richmond