Blown transformer, downed tree causing power outages near University of Richmond

Traffic was blocked off in the area of University Drive & College Road for a downed tree and blown transformer on around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 11. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power after a downed tree caused a nearby transformer to blow.

University of Richmond Police confirmed to 8News that officers were in the area of University Drive & College Road.

According to Dominion Energy, 1,100 customers remain without power as of 10:00 p.m.

Power restoration crews are on scene.

