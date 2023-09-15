HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A boat crashed into a traffic light box near Tuckernuck Square, according to the Henrico County Police Division.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, officers were called to the corner of West Broad Street and Tuckernuck Drive for a reported accident.

According to police, a boat came off a tow truck and knocked out a traffic box at the intersection. All traffic lights at the intersection are currently out as a result of the incident.

Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

“It is undetermined at this time when the lights will be restored at this intersection,” a spokesperson with the Henrico County Police Division said.

There is no further information available at this time.