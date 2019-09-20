Bodycam footage reveals moments before woman shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has reviewed bodycam video released by police that offers a glimpse of what transpired between officers and a woman fatally shot in a Henrico neighborhood Tuesday.

8News watched two videos of bodycam footage Friday that captured 57-year-old Gay Ellen Plack, who was shot inside her Henrico County home. While 8News was not able to record the video for viewers, the clips did offer some insight on what led to the shooting.

The bodycam video shows two officers arriving at Plack’s home for a welfare check.

Officers begin to look through the windows and knock of Plack’s door to see if she is inside.

The backdoor was open, prompting officers to go in and yell for Plack. Officers look around downstairs and notice that one door is locked.

Officers continue upstairs, yelling once more for Plack. No one answers, so they come back downstairs to try and find a way to open the door.

The video continues, showing an officer kicking the door open. That action is followed by a yell for Plack.

One officer goes in the bathroom and says he sees blood on the floor. That’s when then the door pushes against him.

Plack then comes out with an ax.

Four shots were then fired.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to 8News Thursday that Plack was shot in the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

At the end of the video, an officer can be heard saying “‘Ms. Gay, why did you do that? We’re just trying to help you, ma’am!'”

Henrico Chief of Police, H. I. Cardounel, Jr. spoke about the incident in a video released Thursday on YouTube.

The Chief says he sorrowful for what occurred, but stands by his officers, adding that what authorities dealt with left them no other options.

An investigation is still active and ongoing.