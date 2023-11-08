HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours has opened a new urgent care center in western Henrico County.

According to Bon Secours, the 4,350 square-foot clinic opened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on the 11200 block of Nuckols Road, near Twin Hickory Road and Deep Run High School.

“Opening our new Nuckols Road location is an exciting step as we continue our urgent care expansion across the Greater Richmond area,” said Mike Lutes, market president of Bon Secours Richmond. “We are proud that with the opening of each new urgent care location, we are improving access to convenient, same-day care for our community. We look forward to providing the same quality, compassionate care that Bon Secours is known for and treating all who walk through our doors.”

Bon Secours said it will open more urgent care clinics across the Richmond region in the coming months, the first three of which will be in the East End, Regency Square and Swift Creek areas.

More information about Bon Secours’ Richmond-area urgent care centers can be found here.