Human bones found out of place in Henrico cemetery

John Sydnor, owner of East End Cemetery, said he found some old bones during one of his weekly inspections. (Photo Alex Thorson)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While bones may seem like a common thing to find in a cemetery they were out of place this morning.

John Sydnor, the owner of East End Cemetery, said he found some old human bones laying out in the open during one of his weekly inspections.

While Sydnor said the bones could just have been the result of erosion from a previous rain shower, he still alerted the Henrico Police Department and the Department of Historic Resources about his finding.

The bones John Sydnor found. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Police said officers were called to the 00 block of Evergreen Road this morning just after 11 a.m. and detectives and forensic technicians evaluated the scene.

While police said the bones are in fact human, they are not starting a criminal investigation because the bones are very old and we are at a cemetery.

The bones will be turned back over to the cemetery for a proper burial.

