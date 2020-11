HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Boy Scout’s annual “Scouting for Food” food drive collection started on Saturday. Along with Feed More and sponsor Smithfield Foods they collected and tallied this year’s contributions.

The event is coordinated by the Heart of Virginia Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The group collects food and donations to help support local Feed More foodbanks.

This year Smithfield Foods donated more than 30,000 pounds of meat during the drive.

