HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a man who was killed this Fourth of July in a hit-and-run, just two years after he was a severely injured by the same crime in 2020, is demanding that the person who hit him to come forward.

Brandon Fleming, the 30-year-old from Glen Allen, was killed in the early hours of July 5, after leaving a Fourth of July cookout. According to police, he was walking on the 1100 block of Oakland Road when a car hit him before driving off. A second car was driving on the same road and the driver saw Fleming lying on the road, but was unable to avoid collision, and ran over him.

The second driver stopped, called the police and stayed at the scene until they arrived. Police are investigating the case and are looking for the first car that hit him, a 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu. Police said it will likely have damage to the lower front-end of the bumper and radiator.

Fleming’s mother, Darlene Conyers, is urging anyone who has information about her son’s death to come forward.

“Those who know me know Brandon was my world,” Conyers said. “The sun rose and set in that child for me. You’ve taken a part of me that I will never get back.”

In 2020, Fleming was a victim of a motorcycle crash where someone hit him on East Laburnum Avenue before driving over him and leaving. Conyers said that crash left him critically injured and he spent time in the hospital to recover.

When the first crash happened, Fleming was enrolled to become a firefighter at the Henrico County Fire Department. Before his death last week, he was working as a chef in the area.

“Both people took this away and neither one of you have come forth,” Conyers said. “I need to figure out who did this to my baby.”

Conyers said she was informed of her son’s death by police at around 4:30 a.m. on July 5, just hours after he was hit on the road.

“It’s still so surreal to me that they were there telling me that,” Conyers said.

She is urging both drivers who hit her son to go to the police, so she and her family can get closure.

“Please, Brandon needs justice and I, his family, his mom, his dad — we need closure,” Conyers said.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Or, for anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.