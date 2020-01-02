‘Bring a tree, take some mulch’: Henrico County accepting Christmas trees for recycling

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With 30 million Christmas trees sold in the United States annually, disposing of them after the holiday season can be a headache.

It’s why Henrico has set up four collection sites in the county for residents through Jan. 8.

“We will accept trees free of charge at our Springfield Road public use area, our Charles City public use area, our Eastern government center, and our Western government center,” said Jon Clary, director of Henrico’s Solid Waste division.

Springfield Road Landfill Public Use Area, near Nuckols Rd and I-295 – 7:30a – 7p, daily, except holidays

Charles City Road Landfill Public Use Area – 7:30a – 7p, daily, except holidays

Eastern Henrico Gov’t Center, 3820 Nine Mile Rd., front parking lot

Western Henrico Gov’t Center, 4301 East Parham Rd. (near Prince Henry Dr.), lower parking lot

After collecting nearly a dozen tons in Christmas trees last year, Clary expects that number to rise this year.

As a result of the expected high volume, Clary asks residents dropping off their trees to “take all the tinsel off of it, all the ornaments, cant have any tree stands on it, the water containers underneath…just make sure it’s like where you got it at the tree lodge or where you cut the tree down at.”

Once the trees are collected, Clary said they’re taken to one of the four collection sites and turned into mulch.

“We take them to our Springfield Road public use area, we put it in with the other vegetative waste, it’s then ground into mulch and we give it back to our residents free of charge,” Clary said.

“We have a mulch conveyer where you can pull your pickup truck under, you can push a button and it will load your pickup truck for you,” Clary added.

If residents happen to miss the tree drop-off deadline, Clary said the Springfield locations accept trees all-year-round, free of charge.

“Bring a tree, take some mulch,” Clary said. “One guy was like ‘I got four trees in my yard’ and I’m like ‘bring it.'”

For additional drop-off locations across Central Virginia, click here.

