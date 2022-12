HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Emergency Management is warning travelers of stoplight outages in Short Pump.

Henrico Emergency Management announced on Twitter around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 that stoplights on Broad Street in the Short Pump area starting from Tom Leonard Drive are not working. The nonfunctioning traffic lights continue from Tom Leonard Drive westward.

Henrico asks that drivers use caution when approaching a nonworking light, and treat the intersection as a four-way stop.