HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A broken utility pole caused a section of Meadow Road to be closed in Henrico County.

Repair crews spent most of the day working on the utility pole which was located near the intersection of Crib Lane.

Police said the broken pole was the result of a single-vehicle crash. Only minor injuries were reported in the incident.

“The road may be closed for several hours as crews work to safely reopen the road,” a police spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

(Photo courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Shortly before 3 p.m., Henrico Police reported that Meadow Road had been reopened.