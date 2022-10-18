HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brookland Middle School is currently under a “lock and teach” after a stabbing on school grounds that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, at 11:44 a.m., a Henrico school resource officer at the school was made aware of a stabbing incident. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The officer responded and took a person of interest into custody. Police are not currently looking for any suspects in connection to the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.