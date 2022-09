HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 64 East are closed due to a brush fire in eastern Henrico.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire is at mile marker 193.5, just before the Nine Mile Road exit. The center lane and right lane, as well as the right shoulder, are currently closed.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers in the area are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.