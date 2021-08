HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair next week for bus drivers.

Full-time positions start at $14.91 per hour, and substitute drivers make $13.91 per hour.

You must have a good driving record, pass a drug test and a physical exam. No experience is necessary, but you must get a special permit before training.

The fair is at the district’s central office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 24.