HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport (RIC) is already seeing a high volume of travelers ahead of the four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to AAA’s website, a record 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. Four days ahead of the Fourth of July, RIC is already seeing long lines and flight cancellations.

“I think today is the busiest day we’ve had so far this year,” said Troy Bell, RIC’s marketing director.

According to Flight Aware, a total of 18,664 flights have been delayed worldwide, and 962 have been cancelled, as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

Travelers looking to fly out of RIC this holiday weekend are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive at the airport extra early. Upcoming flights out of or into RIC can be tracked here.