HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost “game time” at Henrico’s highly anticipated Sports and Events Center.

Almost 40 organizations have already signed on to host events at the complex, located on the former site of Virginia Center Commons in the Glen Allen area, through 2024.

The vision for the facility goes back decades — and after years of construction — it’s just months from opening. Dennis Bickmeier with Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority said he is thrilled to see the facility nearing completion.

“This is a very unique building,” Bickmeier said. “This is not a gymnasium. This is a multipurpose event center.”

On June 20, 8News toured the facility to check in on its progress. Grey concrete and pavement covered the building, but it will all soon be transformed into court space and spectator seating.

The 185,000-square-foot sporting facility will host large-scale tournaments like Special Olympics Virginia and Sportables’ Wheelchair Basketball Nationals. The Atlantic-10 Womens Basketball Championships also joined that list.

“To bring a championship like that, that has a national television audience, is really another game changer for us,” Bickmeier said.

Last year, outdoor sports brought in roughly $60 million to Henrico’s local economy. County leaders estimate the new facility will help double that number. Jeff Schneider is the CEO of Big Shots Basketball — a group of 55,000 players now involved with the facility. Developers said they hope to make the new center one of the best in the area, but Schneider amended that statement.

“We think it will be one of the best in the country,” he said.

Events run by around 40 organizations are already on the calendar through 2024, which translates to about 135 dates. With special events like cheerleading, volleyball and basketball, Henrico County officials anticipate the $50 million center will culminate into a true field — or court — of dreams for tourists and community members once it’s complete.

“You have to have great vision,” Bickmeier said.

Developers plan to open the facility’s doors this October. They added that the public should be ready for “show time… all the time.”