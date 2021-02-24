Car crashes into fence following police pursuit in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police were investigating a domestic situation when they discovered a suspect had warrants from another jurisdiction. The suspect fled in a vehicle, causing a police pursuit to begin.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Delmont Street around 1:30 p.m. for the domestic incident. There, police attempted to the arrest the suspect with warrants. The suspect refused to obey commands and was able to drive off in a vehicle.

The pursuit was short lived, ending at the intersection of North Avenue and Old Brook Road in Richmond. The suspect eventually crashed their car into a fence at the intersection.

Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka says this was a single-vehicle crash. EMS examined the suspect but no further treatment was needed. According to Pecka, “no Henrico Police officers were involved in the crash.”

The suspect has been taken into custody and will be held at the Henrico County Jail.