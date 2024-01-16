HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating after a vehicle crash resulted in one person being hospitalized.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, officers were called to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Jackson Avenue for a reported single-vehicle crash.

“Officers located a vehicle that had struck multiple parked vehicles and one patient that was transported to a local hospital with injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

A section of Williamsburg Road between Early Avenue and Carter Avenue was closed as Henrico Police Crash Team Investigators worked the scene.

Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.