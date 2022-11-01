HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of South Holly Avenue was shut down Monday afternoon after a car hit a power pole and flipped on its side, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Holly Avenue at 3:44 p.m. The crash occurred on South Holly between Nine Mile Road and Beal Street.

A car crashed into a power pole and flipped on its side on South Holly Avenue in Henrico on Monday, Oct. 3. No injuries were reported. (Photo: The Henrico Police Department)

Officers said the crash caused electrical wires to be pulled down, which then came into contact with a school bus. Police said the bus itself was not involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.