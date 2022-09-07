HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The construction of an animal adoption center has been proposed in Henrico County and the county is asking for help from the public as it decides on a name.
Henrico County has posted a survey online for the name of an animal adoption center that has been proposed as part of a $500 million bond referendum. According to a tweet from the county, nearly 400 names were suggested, which has been narrowed down to seven:
- Henrico Animal House
- Happy Tails Pet Adoption Center
- Wags & Whiskers Pet Adoption Center
- Henrico P.A.C.K. (Protect and Adopt Canines and Kitties)
- Furever Friends Pet Adoption Center
- Henrico Pet Adoption Center
- Henrico Hope Pet Adoption Center
The survey, which will be open until Sept. 21, can be found here.