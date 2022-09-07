HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The construction of an animal adoption center has been proposed in Henrico County and the county is asking for help from the public as it decides on a name.

Henrico County has posted a survey online for the name of an animal adoption center that has been proposed as part of a $500 million bond referendum. According to a tweet from the county, nearly 400 names were suggested, which has been narrowed down to seven:

  • Henrico Animal House
  • Happy Tails Pet Adoption Center
  • Wags & Whiskers Pet Adoption Center
  • Henrico P.A.C.K. (Protect and Adopt Canines and Kitties)
  • Furever Friends Pet Adoption Center
  • Henrico Pet Adoption Center
  • Henrico Hope Pet Adoption Center

The survey, which will be open until Sept. 21, can be found here.