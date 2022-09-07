HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The construction of an animal adoption center has been proposed in Henrico County and the county is asking for help from the public as it decides on a name.

Henrico County has posted a survey online for the name of an animal adoption center that has been proposed as part of a $500 million bond referendum. According to a tweet from the county, nearly 400 names were suggested, which has been narrowed down to seven:

Henrico Animal House

Happy Tails Pet Adoption Center

Wags & Whiskers Pet Adoption Center

Henrico P.A.C.K. (Protect and Adopt Canines and Kitties)

Furever Friends Pet Adoption Center

Henrico Pet Adoption Center

Henrico Hope Pet Adoption Center

The survey, which will be open until Sept. 21, can be found here.