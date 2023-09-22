HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has announced the county’s ninth official case of rabies after officers were called to respond to an aggressive fox in a Varina District neighborhood.

Henrico Police arrived at the 8200 block of Recreation Road on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to learn an aggressive fox had gotten into a fight with dogs and a cat. Police said a pet owner was scratched while attempting to separate the fighting animals. It was unclear which animal scratched the owner, so out of an abundance of caution, police said the owner was advised to be treated.

“Due to the altercations and actions of the fox, the fox was captured and submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies,” Henrico Police said. “There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.”

Henrico Police said the cat had to be euthanized after the fight, and dogs were placed under a 45-day quarantine to watch for possible rabies infection.

This is the ninth confirmed case of rabies in the county this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Residents are asked to report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to Henrico Police by calling 804-501-5000.

The next Henrico rabies clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road. Vaccinations are $15, and cash only.