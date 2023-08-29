HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cat in Henrico is confirmed to have had the county’s fifth reported case of rabies this year.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Henrico Police said officers responded to the 100 block of N. Linden Avenue in Varina for the report of a cat that could have rabies. Police said it was reported that the cat was acting abnormally.

Police said the cat was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies, and said there were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

Henrico is reminding residents to keep all pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations for the safety of their pets and the community. The next rabies clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Western Government Center. The vaccinations are $15 each and cash only.

Henrico residents are encouraged to report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.