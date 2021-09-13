Caught on camera: 7 suspects steal ATVs from Henrico family’s backyard

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — ATVs were swiped from a family’s backyard in Henrico County and the crime was caught on a home security camera. As police continue to look for the multiple suspects involved, the family is pleading for the thieves to return what they stole.

Part of the shocking video shows three people pushing four wheelers down a driveway on Wooton Road in Sandston. The homeowner, Tracey Frye, says she feels violated.

“It kinda hits hard to think that someone is just roaming around your safe place,” Frye said crying.

Frye goes on to say that she feels violated after waking up the morning of Sept. 4, to find her son’s two ATVs gone along with two sets of car keys.

“I looked out the back door and saw that the four wheelers were missing,” Frye explained. “They were under this shed right here.”







Frye walked 8News through her security camera footage detailing the crime. Between 2:54 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Frye says seven suspects were rummaging through her backyard while she and her family slept inside.

The video shows three boys in hooded sweatshirts and a girl with long blonde hair walking towards the shed. Then you see one suspect slowly pushing a red four wheeler away from the home.









Throughout the video, you also spot two more suspects wearing COVID-19 masks scoping out the rest of the backyard. Frye believes there were 5 males and 2 females involved and estimates them to be between 16 and 18 years old.

“We had friends over on Saturday and I sat outside and all I could think of was people walking all over our yard with my family that close,” Frye said. “They were so comfortable and so ok with it and it’s not ok.”

Frye was visibly shaken and on edge, but she says she’s not alone. The homeowner shared that her neighbors in Sandston have also been targets for larceny and break-ins over the last few months. She says someone who lives across the street had a Ford truck and trailer stolen as well.

Frye and her family are pleading for the return of their property, valued at $10,000, and have a message for the suspects.

“I’m looking for you. We’re going to get you. Bring my stuff back,” Frye said.

The family is offering a $500 reward for information and a $1,000 reward for the return of their four wheelers.

If you recognize any of the suspects, spot the ATV’s or have any information about the crime call Henrico County Police.