CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Neighbors are on edge after a man was caught on camera reportedly attempting to get into their cars.

According to residents who live in the Walnut Grove neighborhood, the man was seen on at least three or four different surveillance cameras on Thursday, Sept. 8.

In Ring camera video obtained by 8News, the man can be seen trying to open the doors to three cars in a driveway. After his attempts prove unsuccessful, he can be seen heading over to the house next-door and checking a blue car.

(Photo courtesy of Kathleen LaMotte)

In the video, the man appears to be a Black male, wearing black pants and a black T-shirt.

Other nearby residents are reporting similar activity on their ring footage from that day. Greg Dorrell is the Homeowner’s Association (HOA) President for Walnut Grove. He told 8News he was disappointed after what happened.

“It’s not good to see,” Dorrell said.

Dorrell told 8News there were a number of robberies in the neighborhood between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. He said the man ultimately got away with at least a gun and nearly $200 in cash. He said he usually wouldn’t be worried, as young people tend to participate in these kinds of crimes. However, in this case, things were different.

“My concern level was low until I found out there was a gun taken, so it went from somebody just randomly searching doors to now we have somebody who is armed,” Dorrell said.

Jennifer Hass is the Vice President of the community’s HOA. Hass believes her neighbors were taken advantage of.

“To have someone come and do that, it really makes me sad,” Hass said. “He was looking for an opportunity, an unlocked car. I know with our busy lives, we’ve got a very busy neighborhood. People sometimes just forget.”

Residents said they called Chesterfield Police and the officers came to dust for fingerprints. Moving forward, the community continues to stress the importance of locking vehicles.

Anyone with any information related to this incident should contact Chesterfield Police.